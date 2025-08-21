Tragedy Strikes at Maharashtra Pharma Plant: Nitrogen Gas Leak Claims Lives

A tragic nitrogen gas leak at the pharmaceutical company Medley Pharma in Maharashtra's Boisar industrial area resulted in the deaths of four workers on Thursday afternoon. The leak, officials reported, occurred between 2.30 pm and 3 pm, claiming lives shortly after the affected individuals were hospitalized.

The deceased workers, identified as Kalpesh Raut, Bangali Thakur, Dheeraj Prajapati, and Kamlesh Yadav, succumbed to the gas exposure at around 6.15 pm. Meanwhile, two other impacted workers, Rohan Shinde and Nilesh Hadal, continue to receive intensive medical care.

The incident, which took place in the Tarapur MIDC area of Palghar district, has prompted an urgent investigation. The chief of Palghar's disaster management cell, Vivekanand Kadam, confirmed the seriousness of the leak and the critical condition of those affected. Authorities are now focusing on determining the cause and preventing similar future occurrences.

