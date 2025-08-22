Left Menu

Legionnaires' Outbreak: Sixth Death Confirmed in Central Harlem

A sixth death has been linked to a Legionnaires' disease outbreak in Central Harlem, where over 100 individuals have been diagnosed. The bacteria causing the disease were found in cooling towers of 10 buildings, including a hospital, and remediation efforts are complete. Residents should remain vigilant for symptoms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 22-08-2025 04:00 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 04:00 IST
Legionnaires' Outbreak: Sixth Death Confirmed in Central Harlem
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Authorities in New York City have confirmed a sixth death associated with the ongoing Legionnaires' disease outbreak in Central Harlem, where the ailment has affected over 100 residents so far, according to health officials.

The fatality occurred earlier this month outside the metropolitan area but was only recently identified during an ongoing investigation initiated by the city's health department since the outbreak's onset in late July. Earlier in the week, officials confirmed a fifth casualty.

The Legionella bacteria, which causes the illness, was detected in 12 cooling towers across 10 buildings, including a municipal hospital and a sexual health clinic. All cooling towers have since undergone thorough remediation processes.

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025