Authorities in New York City have confirmed a sixth death associated with the ongoing Legionnaires' disease outbreak in Central Harlem, where the ailment has affected over 100 residents so far, according to health officials.

The fatality occurred earlier this month outside the metropolitan area but was only recently identified during an ongoing investigation initiated by the city's health department since the outbreak's onset in late July. Earlier in the week, officials confirmed a fifth casualty.

The Legionella bacteria, which causes the illness, was detected in 12 cooling towers across 10 buildings, including a municipal hospital and a sexual health clinic. All cooling towers have since undergone thorough remediation processes.