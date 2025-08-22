India's Hidden Heatwave Horror: Unveiling the True Heat Toll

A new analysis reveals that at least 84 heatstroke deaths occurred in India between February and July this year, significantly higher than official figures. The non-profit group HeatWatch, in its report 'Struck by Heat', highlights diagnostic 'blind spots' and the ineffectiveness of current heatwave alerts.

The report compares different data sources, showing discrepancies in reported figures. While the NCDC noted only 14 confirmed deaths, HeatWatch found Maharashtra reported the highest number of deaths at 17. The discrepancies raise concerns about the accuracy of India's heat-related illness reporting.

HeatWatch calls for comprehensive reforms, including a centralized registry for heatstroke cases, robust monitoring, and legally enforceable worker protections. Experts argue that India must adopt a health-centered approach to truly protect its vulnerable populations from rising temperatures.

(With inputs from agencies.)