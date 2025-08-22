Left Menu

India's Hidden Heatwave Horror: Unveiling the True Heat Toll

A new analysis reveals at least 84 heatstroke deaths in India between February and July this year, exposing gaps in health safety systems and reporting inconsistencies. The report criticizes outdated alerts and calls for robust, hyperlocal monitoring, effective warnings, and worker protections to combat the rising heat threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 15:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

A new analysis reveals that at least 84 heatstroke deaths occurred in India between February and July this year, significantly higher than official figures. The non-profit group HeatWatch, in its report 'Struck by Heat', highlights diagnostic 'blind spots' and the ineffectiveness of current heatwave alerts.

The report compares different data sources, showing discrepancies in reported figures. While the NCDC noted only 14 confirmed deaths, HeatWatch found Maharashtra reported the highest number of deaths at 17. The discrepancies raise concerns about the accuracy of India's heat-related illness reporting.

HeatWatch calls for comprehensive reforms, including a centralized registry for heatstroke cases, robust monitoring, and legally enforceable worker protections. Experts argue that India must adopt a health-centered approach to truly protect its vulnerable populations from rising temperatures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

