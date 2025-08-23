Left Menu

Governor Deka's Pioneering Move to Combat Tuberculosis in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka has adopted 330 TB patients across 33 districts under the National Tuberculosis Eradication Programme. As a 'Nikshay Mitra,' he provides monthly grants for nutritious meals to patients. Deka is the first governor in India to adopt TB patients across an entire state, promoting collective efforts for a TB-free India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 23-08-2025 08:47 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 08:47 IST
Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka has taken a groundbreaking step by adopting 330 tuberculosis patients spanning all 33 districts of the state, aligning with the National Tuberculosis Eradication Programme. Known as a 'Nikshay Mitra,' the governor offers Rs 500 per month to ensure nutritious meals for the patients, a government release revealed.

Since assuming office on July 31, 2024, Governor Deka has been at the forefront of accelerating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign for a TB-free India. He has actively organized review meetings, conversed directly with patients, and stressed the significance of regular medication and a healthy diet.

Initially adopting patients from select districts, Deka expanded his initiative to every district after one year in office, becoming the nation's first governor to do so. Furthermore, he has called upon industrialists and citizens to join the cause, emphasizing that only through collective efforts can a TB-free Chhattisgarh and India be achieved.

