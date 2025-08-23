India's Looming Health Crisis: The NCD Epidemic Threat

India is teetering on the brink of a significant health crisis, as non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer reach epidemic proportions. A collective of Padma awardee doctors has issued an urgent call to action.

The doctors, speaking at a recent Pacific OneHealth session, cautioned that immediate measures are essential to prevent India from being enveloped by this NCD epidemic. Padma Shri Dr DS Rana from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital emphasized the imperative of universal healthcare access and ethical regulation.

Alongside him, fellow experts stressed the importance of preventive healthcare, citing advanced cardiac interventions and lifestyle awareness as critical tools to tackle the soaring cases of heart disease and diabetes. They urged the nation to bridge the gap between medical advancements and preventive care to avert a looming health emergency.