Mizoram Battles Against High HIV Prevalence, Despite Prevention Success
Mizoram has the highest adult HIV prevalence in India at 2.75%, despite improved prevention measures. Since 2018, new infections have declined. A total of 3,257 new cases emerged between April 2024 and November 2025, largely spread through sexual transmission. The state focuses on awareness and treatment initiatives.
- Country:
- India
Mizoram, despite showing progress in HIV prevention measures, holds the highest adult HIV prevalence rate in India at a staggering 2.75%, surpassing the national average of 0.20%, reports Dr. Jane R Ralte from the Mizoram State Aids Control Society (MSACS).
The state's prevention efforts have seen it rise from 5th to 3rd in the national HIV prevention ranking between 2024-2026. However, challenges remain, with 3,257 new HIV cases reported from April 2024 to November 2025, mainly through sexual transmission. Intravenous drug use is another significant transmission route, according to Dr. Ralte.
Authorities estimate that 26,321 individuals are currently living with HIV in Mizoram. Efforts are ongoing, including ART center expansions and potential collaboration with churches for pre-marital HIV testing awareness. Health Minister Lalrinpuii highlights the government's dedication to combating the high incidence of HIV.
