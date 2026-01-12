Left Menu

Smartan Unveils AI-Powered Platform Revolutionizing Sports Injury Prevention

Smartan launched its AI-driven injury prevention platform at CES 2026, showcasing technology that reduces sports injuries by 42% using ordinary cameras and smartphones. Backed by cricket legend Ravi Shastri, Smartan aims to democratize biomechanical analysis, targeting sports academies and medical facilities worldwide, addressing a global $33 billion problem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lasvegas | Updated: 12-01-2026 11:34 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 11:34 IST
Smartan Unveils AI-Powered Platform Revolutionizing Sports Injury Prevention
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At CES 2026, Smartan has launched an innovative AI-powered platform designed to prevent sports injuries. This groundbreaking technology, which reduces injuries by 42% using standard cameras and smartphones, marks a significant stride in sports safety. Co-founded by Sanjay Thiyagarajan and Arunesh Raja, Smartan is gaining attention globally.

The platform addresses a major challenge—8.6 million sports injuries occur annually, costing $33 billion worldwide. By employing real-time biomechanical analysis, Smartan's technology offers preventative measures, previously dependent on costly laboratory setups. Supported by cricket legend Ravi Shastri, Smartan is poised to transform injury prevention in sports.

With plans for US expansion, Smartan is targeting sports academies and healthcare facilities, boasting proven results across Indian deployments. The platform is not only reducing injuries but also offering real-time feedback and rehabilitation progress tracking. Investors and partners are keenly observing Smartan's global impact, highlighting a promising future for this Chennai-based startup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Budget 2026: A Pivotal Moment for Quality Education in India

Union Budget 2026: A Pivotal Moment for Quality Education in India

 India
2
Jharkhand BJP Gears Up for State Leadership Election

Jharkhand BJP Gears Up for State Leadership Election

 India
3
Dharana Capital Secures $250M to Boost Next-Gen Tech in India

Dharana Capital Secures $250M to Boost Next-Gen Tech in India

 India
4
Lok Sabha E-Cigarette Controversy: Upholding Parliamentary Dignity

Lok Sabha E-Cigarette Controversy: Upholding Parliamentary Dignity

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026