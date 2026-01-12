Smartan Unveils AI-Powered Platform Revolutionizing Sports Injury Prevention

At CES 2026, Smartan has launched an innovative AI-powered platform designed to prevent sports injuries. This groundbreaking technology, which reduces injuries by 42% using standard cameras and smartphones, marks a significant stride in sports safety. Co-founded by Sanjay Thiyagarajan and Arunesh Raja, Smartan is gaining attention globally.

The platform addresses a major challenge—8.6 million sports injuries occur annually, costing $33 billion worldwide. By employing real-time biomechanical analysis, Smartan's technology offers preventative measures, previously dependent on costly laboratory setups. Supported by cricket legend Ravi Shastri, Smartan is poised to transform injury prevention in sports.

With plans for US expansion, Smartan is targeting sports academies and healthcare facilities, boasting proven results across Indian deployments. The platform is not only reducing injuries but also offering real-time feedback and rehabilitation progress tracking. Investors and partners are keenly observing Smartan's global impact, highlighting a promising future for this Chennai-based startup.

(With inputs from agencies.)