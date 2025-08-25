Left Menu

China and Hong Kong Stocks Soar Amidst Bull Run

China and Hong Kong stocks surged on Monday, driven by rare earth and property sectors, bolstered by abundant liquidity. At market close, the Shanghai Composite and CSI 300 indices saw significant highs. The rally, fueled by relaxed home-buying restrictions and tightened control over rare earth supply, continued as domestic liquidity remained plentiful.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 14:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, China and Hong Kong stocks experienced a significant surge, with the rare earth and property sectors leading the charge. Abundant liquidity played a crucial role in driving these market gains.

The Shanghai Composite index witnessed a noteworthy rise of 1.5%, marking its highest point since August 2015. Meanwhile, the blue-chip CSI300 index climbed 2.1% to reach levels not seen since July 2022, indicating robust market enthusiasm.

The property sector advanced by 5%, spurred by Shanghai's move to ease home-buying restrictions. Concurrently, the rare earth sector soared 6.5%, following Beijing's recent announcement to implement stricter control measures over supply, highlighting an ongoing bull run in these markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

