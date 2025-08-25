China and Hong Kong Stocks Soar Amidst Bull Run

On Monday, China and Hong Kong stocks experienced a significant surge, with the rare earth and property sectors leading the charge. Abundant liquidity played a crucial role in driving these market gains.

The Shanghai Composite index witnessed a noteworthy rise of 1.5%, marking its highest point since August 2015. Meanwhile, the blue-chip CSI300 index climbed 2.1% to reach levels not seen since July 2022, indicating robust market enthusiasm.

The property sector advanced by 5%, spurred by Shanghai's move to ease home-buying restrictions. Concurrently, the rare earth sector soared 6.5%, following Beijing's recent announcement to implement stricter control measures over supply, highlighting an ongoing bull run in these markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)