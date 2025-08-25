China and Hong Kong Stocks Soar Amidst Bull Run
China and Hong Kong stocks surged on Monday, driven by rare earth and property sectors, bolstered by abundant liquidity. At market close, the Shanghai Composite and CSI 300 indices saw significant highs. The rally, fueled by relaxed home-buying restrictions and tightened control over rare earth supply, continued as domestic liquidity remained plentiful.
The Shanghai Composite index witnessed a noteworthy rise of 1.5%, marking its highest point since August 2015. Meanwhile, the blue-chip CSI300 index climbed 2.1% to reach levels not seen since July 2022, indicating robust market enthusiasm.
The property sector advanced by 5%, spurred by Shanghai's move to ease home-buying restrictions. Concurrently, the rare earth sector soared 6.5%, following Beijing's recent announcement to implement stricter control measures over supply, highlighting an ongoing bull run in these markets.
