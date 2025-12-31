China Vanke's Struggle Echoes Crisis in Property Sector

China Vanke, formerly a leading property developer in the country, narrowly avoided a major bond default, highlighting ongoing struggles within China's real estate sector.

Despite state efforts to stabilize the housing market, Vanke is now seeking to delay repayment of a substantial onshore debt, with implications for the broader economy.

Analysts highlight that the continued decline in the property market poses significant economic risks, as Vanke's financial predicament underscores the challenges facing state-backed real estate developers in China.