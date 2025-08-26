Revolutionary Dialysis Technique: Affordable Solution for High-Flow Fistulae

A groundbreaking technique developed by the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) offers a safe and cost-effective solution for dialysis patients suffering from arterio-venous fistulae complications. This minimally invasive method represents a significant advance in nephrology care.

The new banding technique costs approximately Rs 5,000, vastly lower than the Rs 50,000 required for traditional management methods. This drastic cost reduction makes the procedure accessible to a broader range of patients and marks a shift towards more affordable healthcare solutions in resource-limited settings.

Complications from high-flow fistulae can pose serious health risks, such as increased cardiac pressure and risk of fistula rupture. The new method, developed by Prof. Manish Rathi and his team, sidesteps costly equipment and complex procedures, offering a simpler, outpatient alternative with high success rates worldwide.

