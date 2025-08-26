Left Menu

Revolutionizing Hair Care: Dr Batra's® Unveils XOGEN Advance

Dr Batra's® Healthcare launches XOGEN Advance, an innovative hair regrowth treatment combining exosome-based therapy with homoeopathy. Promising results in four sessions without harsh chemicals or surgeries, it addresses genetic hair loss by enhancing follicle repair and hydration. FDA-approved and patented, it offers cost-effective, side-effect-free treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 16:29 IST
Revolutionizing Hair Care: Dr Batra's® Unveils XOGEN Advance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Dr Batra's® Healthcare has shaken up the hair care industry with the introduction of XOGEN Advance, a groundbreaking exosome-based hair regrowth treatment. The innovative therapy combines the benefits of international aesthetic treatments with the safety of homoeopathy.

Dr. Akshay Batra, Managing Director and Trichologist at Dr Batra's®, highlighted the company's commitment to bringing the latest global technologies to Indian patients. XOGEN Advance targets all types of hair loss, offering visible results without harmful chemicals or invasive procedures.

The treatment, FDA-approved and patented in the US, showcases its efficacy by using 10 billion exosomes. This non-invasive solution repairs hair follicles, improves scalp hydration, and provides unmatched value compared to other expensive alternatives. Dr Batra's® continues to lead in integrating natural and modern medical science.

TRENDING

1
Judicial Independence vs. Political Partisanship: A Former Judges' Debate

Judicial Independence vs. Political Partisanship: A Former Judges' Debate

 India
2
Funding Woes Hamper U.N. Investigations on Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Funding Woes Hamper U.N. Investigations on Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

 Global
3
Public Caning in Aceh Sparks Global Human Rights Outcry

Public Caning in Aceh Sparks Global Human Rights Outcry

 Global
4
Jyoti World Pvt. Ltd.: Pioneering Sustainable Innovations at K 2025

Jyoti World Pvt. Ltd.: Pioneering Sustainable Innovations at K 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025