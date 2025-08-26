Revolutionizing Hair Care: Dr Batra's® Unveils XOGEN Advance

Dr Batra's® Healthcare has shaken up the hair care industry with the introduction of XOGEN Advance, a groundbreaking exosome-based hair regrowth treatment. The innovative therapy combines the benefits of international aesthetic treatments with the safety of homoeopathy.

Dr. Akshay Batra, Managing Director and Trichologist at Dr Batra's®, highlighted the company's commitment to bringing the latest global technologies to Indian patients. XOGEN Advance targets all types of hair loss, offering visible results without harmful chemicals or invasive procedures.

The treatment, FDA-approved and patented in the US, showcases its efficacy by using 10 billion exosomes. This non-invasive solution repairs hair follicles, improves scalp hydration, and provides unmatched value compared to other expensive alternatives. Dr Batra's® continues to lead in integrating natural and modern medical science.