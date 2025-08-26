Left Menu

Empowering India's Diabetes Management: Abbott Unveils FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus

Abbott has launched the FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus in India, a state-of-the-art continuous glucose monitoring system providing real-time readings and alerts for diabetics. This innovative device aims to assist the vast diabetic population in India by offering ease of management and reducing complications associated with the condition.

Abbott has introduced its FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus sensor to India, enhancing diabetes management with real-time glucose tracking and customizable alarms. The cutting-edge device promises to aid the nation's 101 million diabetics by delivering automatic glucose readings to smartphones, helping them make informed health decisions.

The launch emphasizes the growing need for efficient monitoring tools for diabetics as India ranks second globally in diabetes prevalence. The FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus offers minute-by-minute glucose readings without the need for manual scanning, reducing low blood sugar episodes and hospital visits significantly.

Furthermore, Abbott's initiative intends to empower individuals including caregivers by providing critical glucose alerts, showcasing the importance of technology in health management. The FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus, now available across India, symbolizes a significant leap in managing diabetes with accuracy and ease.

