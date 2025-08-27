Cipla's Major Recall: Over 20,000 Asthma Medication Packs in the US
Cipla is recalling over 20,000 packs of asthma medication in the US due to failed stability specifications. The USFDA reported out-of-specification results for particle size distribution at the 12-month mark. The recall is classified as Class III, indicating no likely adverse health consequences.
Drug manufacturer Cipla is undertaking a significant recall of more than 20,000 asthma medication packs in the US.
The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) revealed that Cipla USA, part of the Mumbai-based pharmaceutical major, is recalling Ibuterol Sulfate Inhalation Aerosol due to failed stability specifications.
This Class III recall was initiated after particle size distribution inconsistencies were detected at the 12-month review, although it is not expected to pose health risks.
