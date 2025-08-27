Left Menu

Breakthrough Antibody Drug Offers New Hope for Stem Cell Transplants

Jasper Therapeutics' new antibody drug, briquilimab, allows children needing stem cell transplants to bypass toxic chemotherapy and radiation. In a trial involving children with Fanconi anemia, the drug effectively eliminated their stem cells without side effects. Researchers are expanding trials to other genetic disorders and considering applications for elderly cancer patients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 16:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant medical breakthrough, Jasper Therapeutics has developed an experimental antibody drug, briquilimab, that enables children requiring stem cell transplants to avoid the often debilitating chemotherapy and radiation typically necessary beforehand.

The antibody targets the CD117 protein on stem cells and was tested in a small early-stage trial involving children with Fanconi anemia. The promising results showed that the drug effectively eliminated diseased stem cells without harmful side effects, allowing successful transplants.

The breakthrough has sparked plans for further trials, including tests on elderly cancer patients, potentially changing the landscape of treatment options for genetic bone marrow disorders and offering renewed hope for patients and families.

