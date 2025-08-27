Left Menu

Assam Medical College: A New Beacon for Rare Disease Treatment

The Assam Medical College and Hospital has been declared a 'Centre of Excellence' for rare diseases by the Indian government. This recognition highlights Assam's strengthened healthcare system under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. AMCH's duties align with the National Policy for Rare Diseases, 2021.

The Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh has achieved a significant milestone, being recognized as a 'Centre of Excellence' for rare diseases by the central government, as announced by the chief minister's office on Wednesday.

The notification from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare underscores Assam's advancing healthcare capabilities, attributed to the proactive leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in recent times.

Designated under the National Policy for Rare Diseases (NPRD) 2021, AMCH is set to carry out its responsibilities as per directives of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, ensuring compliance with evolving national standards.

