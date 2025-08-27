FDA Greenlights Updated COVID Vaccines for Vulnerable Populations
The FDA has approved updated COVID-19 vaccines for people aged 65 and older, and those under 65 with higher health risks. Manufactured by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax, these vaccines target vulnerable populations. Pfizer's vaccine for children under 5 has been rescinded, while Moderna's is now approved for ages six months and up.
