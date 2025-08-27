FDA Greenlights Updated COVID Vaccines for Vulnerable Populations

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted approval for updated COVID-19 vaccines, targeting individuals aged 65 and older, and those under 65 who are at heightened health risk, according to the U.S. health secretary's announcement on Wednesday.

The approved vaccines have been developed by Pfizer in partnership with German company BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax. Notably, Pfizer's emergency use authorization for a pediatric COVID vaccine covering children under five has been revoked, marking a significant change in public health strategy.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. further elaborated that Moderna's shot is now approved for children as young as six months. Meanwhile, the updated version of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine, Comirnaty, has received a nod for those 65 and over, as well as 5 to 64-year-olds with underlying conditions that predispose them to severe COVID outcomes.