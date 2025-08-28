Left Menu

Foreign Investors Exit Japanese Market Amid Tech Stock Decline

Foreign investors became net sellers of Japanese stocks for the first time in nine weeks, divesting $3.37 billion as tech stock selloff halted a market rally. The Nikkei Index dropped 1.72%, and prominent investors like SoftBank Group faced significant losses. Japanese and international bond markets also saw notable outflows.

Updated: 28-08-2025 09:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location.

In a surprising turn of events, foreign investors have become net sellers of Japanese stocks for the first time in nine weeks, divesting a significant $3.37 billion. This cautionary move follows a technology stock selloff which put the brakes on a recent market rally.

Market data from Japan's Ministry of Finance revealed on Thursday that the Nikkei 225 Index experienced a 1.72% decline, a reflection of investor sentiment after reaching a record high earlier in the week. Major investors, such as SoftBank Group, which experienced a notable rise earlier this month, suffered a steep 9.9% drop.

Additionally, the Japanese bond market was not spared, with long-term bonds seeing a net foreign outflow of 106 billion yen. Meanwhile, Japanese investors pulled out 306.1 billion yen from foreign stocks, marking their third weekly net sales in four weeks.

