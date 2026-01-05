Left Menu

EU Grants Extended Deadlines for Portuguese Airlines’ Asset Divestment

The European Commission has extended the deadlines for Portuguese airlines SATA and TAP to divest assets to qualify for state aid. Portugal aims to privatize TAP by selling a 49.9% stake, while SATA has until the end of 2026 to sell a 51% share in Azores Airlines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 18:43 IST
EU Grants Extended Deadlines for Portuguese Airlines’ Asset Divestment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Commission has granted more time for Portuguese airlines SATA and TAP to divest certain assets to remain eligible for government state aid, as announced on Monday. This move aims to support the privatization process initiated by Portugal for its national airline, TAP.

Portugal's government launched the long-delayed privatization of TAP last year, with intentions to sell a 49.9% stake within a year. At the same time, SATA has been given until December 31, 2026, to sell a 51% share in Azores Airlines, as requested by Portugal and confirmed by the European Commission on Monday.

In addition, TAP's divestment deadlines for service units SPdH and Cateringpor have been extended to June 30. The divestments are crucial conditions for the restructuring aid TAP received from Portugal in December 2021. To mitigate potential competition impacts, the Portuguese government has agreed to reduce the aid amount and extend measures to ensure market competition until asset divestments are fully completed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Upholds Bail Denial for Key Accused in 2020 Delhi Riots

Supreme Court Upholds Bail Denial for Key Accused in 2020 Delhi Riots

 India
2
ISL Exodus: Foreign Stars Exit Amidst Uncertain Future

ISL Exodus: Foreign Stars Exit Amidst Uncertain Future

 India
3
Hon Hai Precision Achieves Record Revenue in December 2025

Hon Hai Precision Achieves Record Revenue in December 2025

 India
4
Goyal Unveils Advanced Skill Centres in Uttar Mumbai

Goyal Unveils Advanced Skill Centres in Uttar Mumbai

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026