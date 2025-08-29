Left Menu

Exposing the Truth Behind Misleading Packaging of Infant Foods

Research in New Zealand reveals misleading marketing tactics used on infant food packaging. Many products falsely boast nutritional claims and showcase fruit and vegetable images, despite containing minimal whole ingredients. Australian data concurs, calling for stricter advertising regulations to ensure accurate representation of food contents.

Auckland | Updated: 29-08-2025 12:25 IST
A recent study in New Zealand has cast doubt on the claims made by manufacturers of infant and toddler foods, revealing that many products do not live up to their advertised nutritional promises. The research investigated 210 foods found in local supermarkets, focusing particularly on the use of misleading packaging.

The study highlights that a significant number of packages featured fruit and vegetable images that did not represent the actual content. With the first thousand days being crucial for child development, it's essential that parents are provided with truthful information about what they feed their children. Instead, many packages mislead with health-related claims that don't align with the contents.

Both New Zealand and Australian markets have been found wanting by these standards, with Australian research echoing the findings. Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) has been tasked with reviewing the regulations, offering a chance to rectify misleading marketing. These reforms could ensure packaging accurately reflects ingredients, with an emphasis on clear and honest communication for caregivers.

