NTPC Bolsters Assam Healthcare with Ambulance Donation

State-run power giant NTPC has fortified healthcare services in Assam's Kokrajhar district by donating three 'Advanced Life Support' ambulances. The donation aims to bolster medical facilities and ensure timely patient support.

The contribution follows a request from the district administration, seeking improved medical assistance for Kokrajhar's needy and underserved residents. According to a recent statement, NTPC Bongaigaon's initiative is part of its corporate social responsibility activities.

During a handover ceremony, Head of Projects at NTPC Bongaigaon, Arnab Maitra, presented the vehicles to District Commissioner Masanda M Pertin, who expressed gratitude for the company's vital support in enhancing local healthcare infrastructures.

