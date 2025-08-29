Firefighters Break Free: The Battle Against 'Forever Chemicals'

East Providence Lt Thomas Votta, like many firefighters, faced health risks due to existing firefighting gear and foam containing PFAS, also known as 'forever chemicals'. These substances have been associated with increased cancer risk, prompting the department to transition to safer alternatives.

In a groundbreaking move, the Rhode Island fire department became the first in the U.S. to supply its firefighters with PFAS-free gear. The decision comes as research links PFAS to various health problems, spurring legislative actions and lawsuits against chemical manufacturers.

Tensions remain high as fire departments across the nation navigate the shift to new gear amid skepticism about its safety, yet East Providence's initiative, backed by pandemic funds, marks a significant step in protecting firefighter health and well-being.