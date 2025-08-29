Left Menu

Fire Averts Tragedy at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College

A fire broke out in the maternity ward of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, but was quickly contained without causing harm. The fire, originating from an electrical panel, was controlled by the fire brigade. Last year, a similar incident in the facility resulted in the loss of 18 newborns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 29-08-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 23:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted in the maternity ward of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in the early hours of Friday, authorities reported. Fortunately, the blaze was swiftly contained, preventing any injuries.

Chief Medical Superintendent Dr. Sachin Mahor explained that the fire started around 5 am due to faulty wires in an electrical panel. The fire brigade responded quickly, bringing the situation under control with minimal damage.

Last year, in a similar incident at the same facility, a devastating fire claimed the lives of 18 newborns, making this latest fire a stark reminder of the past tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

