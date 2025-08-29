Fire Averts Tragedy at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College

A fire erupted in the maternity ward of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in the early hours of Friday, authorities reported. Fortunately, the blaze was swiftly contained, preventing any injuries.

Chief Medical Superintendent Dr. Sachin Mahor explained that the fire started around 5 am due to faulty wires in an electrical panel. The fire brigade responded quickly, bringing the situation under control with minimal damage.

Last year, in a similar incident at the same facility, a devastating fire claimed the lives of 18 newborns, making this latest fire a stark reminder of the past tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)