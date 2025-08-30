Mizoram Battles Tuberculosis Epidemic: Over 10,000 Cases in Five Years

Mizoram is witnessing a surge in tuberculosis cases, with 44 people succumbing to the disease and 1,492 fresh diagnoses reported this year, according to state health officials.

The Health Department's data reveals a troubling trend, with total TB fatalities reaching 463 since 2020. The years 2020 to 2024 saw annual increases in deaths, peaking at 136 in 2024. Meanwhile, 10,870 individuals have been diagnosed with TB over these five years, with the highest number of cases, 2,307, registered in 2024.

Efforts to combat tuberculosis have been bolstered by the 'Nikshay' initiative under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, an online platform encouraging the public to adopt or financially support TB patients. Launched in September 2022 by President Droupadi Murmu, the program aims to eradicate tuberculosis in India by 2025, surpassing the global 2030 target.

