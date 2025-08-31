Left Menu

Rising Trend: Gallstones in Indian Children

Gallstones, commonly associated with adults, are increasingly affecting children in India. Pediatricians urge heightened awareness and preventive care as cases rise, particularly in urban areas. Factors such as poor diet, obesity, and genetic predispositions are contributing. Preventive measures include diet changes, regular exercise, and routine health check-ups.

In a concerning trend, gallstones, once considered an adult health issue, are increasingly impacting children across India. Pediatricians are sounding the alarm for improved awareness and preventive care strategies as more cases surface, particularly in urban areas.

Gallstones, solid deposits in the gallbladder, cause symptoms like abdominal pain and digestive distress, though many cases remain asymptomatic. Traditionally seen in adults, the condition is now diagnosed in children as young as six, sparking concern among healthcare professionals.

Key factors include obesity, poor dietary habits, and genetic predispositions. Experts advocate for balanced diets, physical activity, and reduced screen time to curb this rising trend. Parents and schools are urged to prioritize health education to prevent potential complications.

