Rising Trend: Gallstones in Indian Children

In a concerning trend, gallstones, once considered an adult health issue, are increasingly impacting children across India. Pediatricians are sounding the alarm for improved awareness and preventive care strategies as more cases surface, particularly in urban areas.

Gallstones, solid deposits in the gallbladder, cause symptoms like abdominal pain and digestive distress, though many cases remain asymptomatic. Traditionally seen in adults, the condition is now diagnosed in children as young as six, sparking concern among healthcare professionals.

Key factors include obesity, poor dietary habits, and genetic predispositions. Experts advocate for balanced diets, physical activity, and reduced screen time to curb this rising trend. Parents and schools are urged to prioritize health education to prevent potential complications.