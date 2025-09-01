Left Menu

Rajit Punhani Takes Charge as FSSAI CEO

Rajit Punhani, a seasoned IAS officer of the 1991 batch from the Bihar cadre, has assumed the position of Chief Executive Officer at the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India. With over 30 years of experience in various prestigious roles, Punhani brings a wealth of expertise to his new post.

New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 17:28 IST
  • India

On Monday, Rajit Punhani officially assumed his new role as Chief Executive Officer of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), an esteemed statutory entity under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

A 1991-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the Bihar cadre, Punhani boasts a commendable career spanning over three decades, during which he has applied his administrative prowess in both domestic and international contexts. His previous roles include serving as Secretary in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Secretary of Rajya Sabha, and Chief Executive Officer of Sansad TV.

Furthermore, Punhani's academic credentials are noteworthy—an Economics Honors graduate from St. Stephen's College, Delhi, coupled with an MBA in Finance from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore. His experience and education are expected to propel FSSAI's mission forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

