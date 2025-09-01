Foreign Investment in Kerala Hospitals: Blessing or Burden?

Kerala's healthcare sector is under scrutiny as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan raises alarms over escalating treatment costs due to foreign investments in private hospitals. Although these investments aim to enhance healthcare services, the higher treatment costs are becoming untenable for many, according to Vijayan.

Speaking at the foundation-laying event for new facilities at the Government Medical College Hospital, Vijayan criticized private hospitals prioritizing profits over care. 'Foreign companies have invested not to improve healthcare, but to maximize returns,' he stated.

This trend, Vijayan warns, is alarming as it contrasts with the affordability and expertise provided by state-run medical colleges, urging the public to be aware of these developments in the healthcare landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)