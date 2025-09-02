Tragic Rat Attack at Indore Hospital Raises Safety Concerns

A shocking incident at the government-run Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital (MYH) in Indore has sparked outrage after a newborn girl died following a rat attack. Two infants were bitten by rats, one on the fingers and the other on the head and shoulder. The deceased was suffering from congenital deformities and died of purported pneumonia infection, officials claimed.

The hospital administration suspended two nursing staff members and ousted the nursing superintendent. A private cleaning firm was fined Rs 1 lakh due to the incident's severity. The hospital, considered one of the largest in Madhya Pradesh, immediately ordered an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this disturbing event.

Opposition Congress has condemned the incident as not just negligence but an affront to human dignity. They have called for a judicial inquiry and stringent action against those responsible. The occurrence is seen as a significant failure in hospital management, with the public expressing fear and insecurity over the state's healthcare safety measures.