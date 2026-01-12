Trump Denies Involvement in Powell Investigation
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified that President Donald Trump did not instruct Justice Department officials to probe Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. This clarification came amidst speculation regarding Trump's involvement in an investigation concerning Powell's testimony about renovations at the Fed's headquarters in Washington.
In a statement on Monday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed reports about potential presidential interference in Justice Department investigations. She confirmed that U.S. President Donald Trump did not direct officials to investigate Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
The inquiry pertains to whether Powell misled Congress during testimony regarding renovations at the Federal Reserve's headquarters complex in Washington. Leavitt explicitly denied any directive from Trump, a noted critic of Powell.
The clarification comes in response to growing speculation over the President's involvement, intending to dispel rumors of political influence over federal investigations.
