Empowering Young Minds: Nutrition Education Revolutionizes Delhi Schools

In an innovative initiative launched during the National Nutrition Week, a school nutrition education programme commenced in the national capital. Spearheaded by Amway India and the Nourishing Schools Foundation, this impactful project targets six government and NGO-run schools in Delhi, benefiting over 6,000 individuals, including 1,500 children, in its inaugural year.

The programme's strategy involves integrating nutrition education into daily routines through engaging games, activities, and specially crafted toolkits. Teachers will undergo training, and children will be motivated to adopt healthier practices, subsequently advocating for nutritious habits within their communities.

The launch event saw participation from Delhi education department officials, educators, and non-profit representatives, emphasizing the significance of food literacy and healthy habits from a young age. Students actively contributed by making presentations on nutrition and wellbeing, reflecting the program's emphasis on empowering children as agents of change in promoting community health.

