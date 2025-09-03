Left Menu

Pharmaceutical Giants Strike Billion-Dollar Deals Amid Healthcare Warnings

Recent news highlights major developments in the health sector. Arrowhead collaborates with Novartis in a $2 billion deal for neuromuscular therapy. Meanwhile, Zymeworks halts cancer drug trials. Former CDC directors express concern over Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s decisions. Several other notable corporate movements include investments and leadership changes.

Updated: 03-09-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 10:28 IST
In recent healthcare news, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals announces a sweeping $2 billion licensing agreement with Novartis for a neuromuscular therapy, visibly boosting its market shares by 10.4%. As Arrowhead continues partnerships with industry leaders like Sanofi and GSK, its strategic positioning in the pharmaceutical landscape strengthens.

Meanwhile, Zymeworks has decided to halt its experimental cancer drug development after early trial results suggested minimal benefit. With a focus on ovarian and non-small cell lung cancers, the Vancouver-based company had initially aimed at enrolling 160 participants, but the findings prompted a reevaluation of its research trajectory.

In a separate development, nine former directors of the CDC have criticized the moves by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, for endangering public health. The dismissal of current CDC directors as highlighted in a New York Times essay underscores the ongoing turmoil within the agency amidst the Trump administration's decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

