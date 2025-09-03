Cupid Ltd's Export Boom: Aiming for Rs 100 Crore in Revenue
Cupid Ltd, a health product company, anticipates over Rs 100 crore in revenue from exports, with large orders from Brazil and East Africa. The company plans to fulfill international government tenders and NGO orders, bolstering its revenue for the upcoming quarters.
- Country:
- India
Cupid Ltd, a prominent health product manufacturer, forecasts a revenue surge, expecting to accrue over Rs 100 crore from exports in the coming quarters.
The company announced on Wednesday that its international order book, valued at USD 11.50 million equivalent to Rs 100 crore plus, will be executed in the second and third quarters of 2025-26. These orders derive from international government tenders in South Africa, Tanzania, and Kenya, alongside international agencies such as WHO/UNFPA and NGOs including MSI and PSI.
In addition to these, Cupid Ltd secured an L1 position in a recent Brazilian tender for 6.25 million pieces, valued at approximately Rs 40 crore. The company anticipates further orders from Brazil, Tanzania, and under a new five-year South Africa tender which allows them to supply 100% of the country's condom requirements. This surge marks the highest confirmed order book in Cupid's history, promising robust revenue growth.
