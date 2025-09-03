Left Menu

Cupid Ltd's Export Boom: Aiming for Rs 100 Crore in Revenue

Cupid Ltd, a health product company, anticipates over Rs 100 crore in revenue from exports, with large orders from Brazil and East Africa. The company plans to fulfill international government tenders and NGO orders, bolstering its revenue for the upcoming quarters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 16:44 IST
Cupid Ltd's Export Boom: Aiming for Rs 100 Crore in Revenue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Cupid Ltd, a prominent health product manufacturer, forecasts a revenue surge, expecting to accrue over Rs 100 crore from exports in the coming quarters.

The company announced on Wednesday that its international order book, valued at USD 11.50 million equivalent to Rs 100 crore plus, will be executed in the second and third quarters of 2025-26. These orders derive from international government tenders in South Africa, Tanzania, and Kenya, alongside international agencies such as WHO/UNFPA and NGOs including MSI and PSI.

In addition to these, Cupid Ltd secured an L1 position in a recent Brazilian tender for 6.25 million pieces, valued at approximately Rs 40 crore. The company anticipates further orders from Brazil, Tanzania, and under a new five-year South Africa tender which allows them to supply 100% of the country's condom requirements. This surge marks the highest confirmed order book in Cupid's history, promising robust revenue growth.

TRENDING

1
Historic Sentencing in Spanish Soccer Racism Case

Historic Sentencing in Spanish Soccer Racism Case

 Spain
2
Trump's Tariff Tango: India Offers 'No Tariffs' to US Amid Trade Tensions

Trump's Tariff Tango: India Offers 'No Tariffs' to US Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Internal Struggles Amid Student Protests

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Internal Struggles Amid Student Protests

 India
4
British Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner's Tax Controversy

British Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner's Tax Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025