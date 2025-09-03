Left Menu

Health Roundup: Clopidogrel Beats Aspirin in Heart Health

Recent findings suggest that clopidogrel is more effective than aspirin in preventing heart attacks and strokes among those with heart disease. Meanwhile, Arrowhead and Novartis strike a billion-dollar deal for neuromuscular therapy, and Aspen Pharmacare reports significant financial losses due to a contract dispute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 18:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant finding presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress, researchers have determined that clopidogrel, a blood thinner, is more effective than aspirin in preventing heart attacks and strokes for individuals with existing heart disease. A comprehensive analysis of data from nearly 29,000 patients revealed that switching to clopidogrel reduced the risk of major cardiovascular events by 14%.

On the business front, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals announced a substantial deal with Novartis, securing up to $2 billion for an exclusive worldwide license for their experimental neuromuscular therapy. This strategic alliance seeks to target conditions like Parkinson's and has positively impacted Arrowhead's market performance.

Elsewhere, South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare reported a fiscal-year loss linked to contractual manufacturing disputes that impaired their assets by significant margins. The financial hit represents a reversal from the previous year's profit, highlighting challenges within the pharma sector.

