Delhi Battles Rising Waters and Disease: MCD Intensifies Relief Efforts

In response to rising Yamuna water levels, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has ramped up relief efforts to prevent disease outbreaks in flood-affected areas. On Wednesday, officials were directed to increase insecticide spraying in relief camps and inundated localities to combat vector-borne diseases like dengue and malaria.

The MCD's Standing Committee Chairperson, Satya Sharma, announced the deployment of additional domestic breeding checkers in these areas. A specialized team will ensure the systematic spraying of insecticides. Relief camps will also receive chlorine bottles and ORS packets to safeguard against waterborne illnesses.

Flooding intensified as the Yamuna crossed the evacuation mark, with over 1.62 lakh cusecs of water released from the Hathnikund Barrage and another 1.38 lakh from Wazirabad Barrage. The authorities evacuated residents in low-lying areas while closing the Old Railway Bridge. An awareness campaign is underway to educate the public on health precautions.

