Vaccine Panel Overhaul: Kennedy's Controversial Revamp

In a significant reshuffle, U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has appointed seven new advisors to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's vaccine panel, according to an internal document seen by Reuters.

The shake-up follows the dismissal of 17 former members in June by Kennedy, a known vaccine critic, sparking debate about the independence of vaccine advisory decisions. Among the new appointees is Dr. Raymond Pollak, who is being vetted for the position.

The revamped panel is expected to convene on September 18 to discuss vaccine schedules, a move overseen by a leadership recently shaken by the firing of CDC Director Susan Monarez over policy disagreements.