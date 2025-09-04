Left Menu

Vaccine Panel Overhaul: Kennedy's Controversial Revamp

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has appointed seven new members to the CDC’s vaccine advisory panel after dismissing all previous members in June. This shake-up has sparked concerns about the panel's independence in vaccine recommendations amid Kennedy's longstanding vaccine criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 05:05 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 05:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant reshuffle, U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has appointed seven new advisors to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's vaccine panel, according to an internal document seen by Reuters.

The shake-up follows the dismissal of 17 former members in June by Kennedy, a known vaccine critic, sparking debate about the independence of vaccine advisory decisions. Among the new appointees is Dr. Raymond Pollak, who is being vetted for the position.

The revamped panel is expected to convene on September 18 to discuss vaccine schedules, a move overseen by a leadership recently shaken by the firing of CDC Director Susan Monarez over policy disagreements.

