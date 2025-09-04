WHO Trains Global Leaders to Advance Urban Health and Equity Across Cities

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 04-09-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 15:37 IST
The World Health Organization (WHO) has completed a three-week programme (20 June–11 July 2025) designed to equip city leaders, government officials, and civil society representatives with the skills and tools to foster healthier, more equitable urban environments. The training, held with participants from 22 countries across all six WHO regions, brought together 58 practitioners and policy-makers working at local, national, regional, and global levels.

Building Cross-Sectoral Capacity

Participants took part in hands-on exercises, real-world case studies, and peer-to-peer exchanges to apply the Urban Health Capacity Assessment and Response Resource Kit, one of WHO’s flagship tools for urban health improvement. The kit supports collaborative governance by assessing and strengthening four essential areas:

  1. Informed decision-making, monitoring, and evaluation – enabling evidence-based planning.

  2. Policies, programmes, innovation, and change – encouraging transformative urban strategies.

  3. Resource management – ensuring effective use of human, financial, and infrastructural resources.

  4. Partnerships, participation, and knowledge sharing – building inclusive networks for sustained action.

By practicing these approaches, participants learned how to integrate health and equity considerations into urban planning, policy-making, and investment decisions.

Cross-Sectoral Approaches to Urban Health

Urban areas are home to more than half of the world’s population, and the way cities are designed and governed has a direct impact on health outcomes. Challenges such as air pollution, poor housing, limited access to green spaces, and inequitable distribution of services often intersect, reinforcing health disparities.

Dr Nathalie Roebbel, WHO’s cross-cutting lead for urban health, highlighted the importance of joined-up governance:

“Working across sectors and ensuring coherence of policies are key to creating supportive and enabling environments for health. This ensures that equity and fair access to services and amenities are integrated into planning processes, investments, and policy decisions at the local level.”

Strengthening Global and Local Networks

The programme fostered stronger links between local governments, national ministries, and regional networks of cities, as well as civil society organizations that often provide direct support in underserved communities. By strengthening these connections, WHO aims to build sustainable collaboration that will endure beyond the training.

Urban Health as a Global Priority

The Urban Health Capacity Assessment and Response Resource Kit is one of WHO’s major deliverables in advancing the Healthy Cities agenda. It provides decision-makers across sectors—ranging from transport and housing to environment and social services—with the knowledge and skills to jointly design solutions that enhance both health and equity.

This initiative is part of WHO’s broader commitment to helping countries achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those focused on health (SDG 3), sustainable cities (SDG 11), and reducing inequalities (SDG 10).

Looking Ahead

With new skills and stronger connections, participants are expected to return to their communities equipped to lead transformative change. WHO expressed optimism that the momentum generated will translate into concrete improvements in urban policy, planning, and investment that prioritize health equity.

As rapid urbanization continues worldwide, initiatives like these are vital to ensuring that cities are not only engines of growth but also places where all residents can live healthier, safer, and more dignified lives.

 

