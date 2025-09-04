DPIIT and Pfizer Join Hands to Accelerate India’s Healthcare Startup Growth

In a major step towards building a stronger healthcare innovation ecosystem, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pfizer Limited. The partnership is designed to fast-track the journey of cutting-edge healthcare products from laboratories to the marketplace, providing crucial support to Indian startups working on life-saving innovations.

Empowering Healthcare Startups Through INDovation

At the heart of the collaboration is the Pfizer INDovation program, which will provide grants of up to ₹60 lakhs per startup, alongside a carefully structured 18-month incubation programme. Delivered by Social Alpha, the programme will offer sector-specific acceleration tracks covering:

Clinical validation to ensure innovations meet safety and efficacy standards.

Regulatory approvals to navigate complex medical compliance requirements.

Go-to-market strategies for successful product launch and scaling.

Startups will also benefit from expert mentorship, access to state-of-the-art infrastructure, and connections with global healthcare networks. Additionally, selected innovators will have opportunities to gain insights at Pfizer’s Research and Development facilities in Chennai, helping them refine and strengthen their solutions with advanced industry expertise.

Supporting Pioneering MedTech Innovators

The initiative will support 14 pioneering MedTech startups engaged in developing solutions across critical healthcare domains, including:

Screening and diagnostics

Health monitoring technologies

Treatment enablers for patients and caregivers

Particular focus areas will include non-communicable diseases (NCDs), oncology, brain health, maternal and child health, and immunisation. These areas represent some of India’s most pressing healthcare challenges, where accessible innovation can transform outcomes for millions.

Leadership Perspectives

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Shri Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, underscored the importance of supporting indigenous innovation in healthcare:

“India needs to move towards novel drug discovery, and startups will play a key role in this journey. Public–private partnerships such as this one ensure that we create pathways for inclusive healthcare growth.”

From Pfizer’s side, Shri Sharad Goswami, Senior Director – Global Policy and Public Affairs, Pfizer India, reaffirmed the company’s long-term commitment:

“Pfizer is proud to enable Indian startups in developing patient-centric and impactful healthcare solutions tailored to the country’s unique needs. This collaboration will strengthen the innovation pipeline and improve healthcare delivery.”

Significance of the Collaboration

The MoU highlights the government’s focus on creating impactful public–private partnerships to strengthen India’s innovation landscape. By combining DPIIT’s policy support and Pfizer’s industry expertise, the initiative seeks to make India a global hub for healthcare innovation while directly addressing national healthcare priorities.

For startups, this collaboration offers not just financial backing but also a comprehensive ecosystem of knowledge, mentorship, and international exposure, helping them scale ideas into commercially viable solutions.

Looking Ahead

India’s healthcare sector is expected to reach USD 372 billion by 2025, driven by rising demand, increased digital adoption, and a growing pool of MedTech innovators. With this MoU, DPIIT and Pfizer have laid the foundation for a sustainable innovation pipeline, one that promises to deliver inclusive, affordable, and high-quality healthcare for all.

By empowering startups with resources, networks, and global industry insights, the partnership is set to play a transformative role in shaping the future of patient care and medical technology in India.