Himachal Pradesh Health Initiatives: Streamlining Supplies & Upgrading Facilities

Himachal Pradesh Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil announced potential changes to the state's medicine procurement process, shifting from quarterly to half-yearly cycles to reduce paperwork. The state also plans to enhance baby care kits and equip healthcare centers with advanced CT scan machines by December.

In a major shift aimed at reducing bureaucratic hurdles, Himachal Pradesh Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil disclosed plans to modify the state's medicine procurement cycle. The proposed change from quarterly to half-yearly purchasing aims to streamline the acquisition process by minimizing repetitive paperwork and expediting clearances.

During a recent purchase committee meeting, Minister Shandil articulated the government's commitment to enhancing newborn care through improved baby kits. The number of items in these kits will increase to 18, featuring high-quality products for mothers and infants across both public and private healthcare facilities.

Furthermore, the health minister highlighted the significant technological upgrades in progress, with 34 healthcare centers set to be equipped with state-of-the-art CT scan machines. The procurement, slated for completion by December, reflects the government's dedication to elevating healthcare standards in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

