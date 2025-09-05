Senate Scrutiny on Kennedy: Vaccine Policies Under Fire

In a contentious Senate hearing, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. faced criticism over his vaccine policies, including the dismissal of CDC Director Susan Monarez. Both Democrats and Republicans pressed Kennedy for answers, with calls for his resignation growing amid allegations of spreading misinformation. Senators highlighted the contrast between Kennedy's current stance and former President Trump's pandemic vaccine initiatives.

Former physician Republican Senator Bill Cassidy scrutinized the dismissal, questioning Kennedy on his controversial statements about the vaccines' effectiveness, while Cassidy echoed Trump's accomplishments. Kennedy denied past claims attributed to him, asserting the chaotic nature of the data and pushing for his own vaccine policy changes within the CDC.

Monarez, in a Wall Street Journal opinion piece, argued her firing was part of an effort to weaken vaccine standards. Kennedy labeled the CDC's pandemic action as misleading. The hearing underscored ongoing tensions over vaccine policies, with Senator Ron Wyden and others challenging Kennedy's decisions and governance, fueling debates about agency leadership and public health priorities.

