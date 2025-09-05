Miracle Revival: Brain Dead Teen Shows Signs of Life in Nashik

In a startling incident from Nashik, a 19-year-old named Bhau Lachke, who was initially declared brain dead, began showing signs of life during preparations for his funeral.

According to relatives, Lachke, who suffered severe injuries in an accident, began moving and coughing, prompting urgent medical intervention.

While Lachke is currently receiving treatment in a district hospital on ventilator support, the private hospital management insists there was confusion over medical terminology and asserts he was never formally declared dead.