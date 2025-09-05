Left Menu

Miracle Revival: Brain Dead Teen Shows Signs of Life in Nashik

In a surprising turn of events, Bhau Lachke, a 19-year-old declared brain dead in Nashik, showed signs of life during his funeral preparations. Initially declared brain dead after an accident, family members were alarmed when he began moving and coughing. Doctors now have him on ventilator support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 05-09-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 22:25 IST
Miracle Revival: Brain Dead Teen Shows Signs of Life in Nashik
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling incident from Nashik, a 19-year-old named Bhau Lachke, who was initially declared brain dead, began showing signs of life during preparations for his funeral.

According to relatives, Lachke, who suffered severe injuries in an accident, began moving and coughing, prompting urgent medical intervention.

While Lachke is currently receiving treatment in a district hospital on ventilator support, the private hospital management insists there was confusion over medical terminology and asserts he was never formally declared dead.

TRENDING

1
Central Team Reviews Damage and Relief Efforts in Jammu & Kashmir

Central Team Reviews Damage and Relief Efforts in Jammu & Kashmir

 India
2
Awaited Autism Report Sparks Speculation

Awaited Autism Report Sparks Speculation

 Global
3
Dollar Slides Amid Weak Job Growth and Rate Cut Speculation

Dollar Slides Amid Weak Job Growth and Rate Cut Speculation

 Global
4
Theaterisation: Shaping Future Indian Military Strategy

Theaterisation: Shaping Future Indian Military Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025