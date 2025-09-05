Left Menu

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Unveils Groundbreaking Tylenol-Autism Report

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. plans to announce a potential link between Tylenol use during pregnancy and autism. The report will also suggest folinic acid as a treatment option for autism symptoms. Kenvue's shares dropped over 6% after the news broke.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 23:27 IST
U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is set to reveal a report connecting the use of Kenvue's widely used medication, Tylenol, with an increased risk of autism in children when taken by pregnant women, according to sources cited by The Wall Street Journal.

The forthcoming report will also propose that a folate-based medicine, folinic acid, could serve as a treatment for certain autism symptoms, as per the WSJ. Following the report's leak, Kenvue's share prices plummeted more than 6%, reflecting market concerns.

The report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is awaited this month, aiming to shed light on possible causes of autism, including low folate levels and Tylenol usage during pregnancy. Both HHS and Kenvue remained unavailable for immediate comment.

