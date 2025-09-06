Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Tylenol Safety During Pregnancy Amid Autism Links

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. intends to reveal a potential link between Tylenol use during pregnancy and autism, contrary to existing medical guidelines, sparking a debate. The WSJ reports on suggestions for alternative treatments, while skepticism remains over the validity of these claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 02:53 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 02:53 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Tylenol Safety During Pregnancy Amid Autism Links
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The recent statement by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is set to challenge medical guidelines by suggesting a potential link between Tylenol use in pregnant women and autism, according to the Wall Street Journal. This controversial claim, which regards the widely-used acetaminophen-based medication, contradicts longstanding medical consensus.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, emphasizing the speculative nature of these claims until the final report is released, stated, "We are using gold-standard science to get to the bottom of America's unprecedented rise in autism rates." Following the news, shares of Kenvue, Tylenol's manufacturer, dropped significantly, revealing market sensitivity to healthcare controversies.

Kennedy, a long-time advocate for investigating environmental causes of autism, including vaccines, underscores the need for further evidence in understanding this complex condition. Meanwhile, Kenvue maintains confidence in the safety of Tylenol, urging expectant mothers to consult healthcare professionals and reaffirms that existing scientific analysis supports acetaminophen's safety during pregnancy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Attorneys General Express Deep Concerns Over AI Chatbot Safety

Attorneys General Express Deep Concerns Over AI Chatbot Safety

 United States
2
Fast-Tracking Federal Reserve Nominations: Senate Rules Shake-Up

Fast-Tracking Federal Reserve Nominations: Senate Rules Shake-Up

 Global
3
Power Play in NYC: High-Stakes Mayoral Race Heats Up

Power Play in NYC: High-Stakes Mayoral Race Heats Up

 Global
4
Teargas and Tensions: Serbian Protests Demand Change

Teargas and Tensions: Serbian Protests Demand Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025