Controversy Erupts Over Tylenol Safety During Pregnancy Amid Autism Links

The recent statement by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is set to challenge medical guidelines by suggesting a potential link between Tylenol use in pregnant women and autism, according to the Wall Street Journal. This controversial claim, which regards the widely-used acetaminophen-based medication, contradicts longstanding medical consensus.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, emphasizing the speculative nature of these claims until the final report is released, stated, "We are using gold-standard science to get to the bottom of America's unprecedented rise in autism rates." Following the news, shares of Kenvue, Tylenol's manufacturer, dropped significantly, revealing market sensitivity to healthcare controversies.

Kennedy, a long-time advocate for investigating environmental causes of autism, including vaccines, underscores the need for further evidence in understanding this complex condition. Meanwhile, Kenvue maintains confidence in the safety of Tylenol, urging expectant mothers to consult healthcare professionals and reaffirms that existing scientific analysis supports acetaminophen's safety during pregnancy.

