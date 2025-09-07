Florida's Vaccine Mandate Drama: Legal Clashes & Health Concerns

The state of Florida is preparing to abolish its vaccine mandates, a move that has sparked alarm among public health experts concerned about potential outbreaks of infectious diseases. State officials have confirmed the plan, which is likely to face legal challenges in court.

In a separate development, U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is reportedly linking the use of Tylenol during pregnancy to autism. This controversial assertion contradicts existing medical guidelines that consider Tylenol safe for use by pregnant women.

Kennedy is also advocating for the use of folinic acid, a derivative of folate, as a treatment for certain autism symptoms. The Wall Street Journal highlighted these claims, which have stirred debates within the medical community.

(With inputs from agencies.)