Healing Hands: Medical Graduates Tackling Northern Floods

The National Medical Commission has issued a directive for post-graduate medical students to be deployed in flood-affected regions of northern states and Union Territories as part of their District Residency Programme. This initiative comes amid the ongoing natural disasters due to relentless rains.

The programme offers a unique opportunity for medical trainees to grasp the healthcare challenges firsthand, providing critical services in disaster situations while gaining significant practical experience in public health management and community service.

In line with efforts to bolster relief measures, the Ministry of Home Affairs has urged the strengthening of healthcare services. Many post-graduate doctors have shown willingness to volunteer, recognizing the dual benefits of learning and service. The deployment, as outlined in a commission circular, enhances the postgraduate training experience.

