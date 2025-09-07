Left Menu

Healing Hands: Medical Graduates Tackling Northern Floods

The National Medical Commission has mandated post-graduate medical students' deployment to flood-hit areas in northern states as part of their District Residency Programme. This initiative aims to provide immediate healthcare services and offer invaluable training in disaster response and community health management.

Updated: 07-09-2025 10:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

The National Medical Commission has issued a directive for post-graduate medical students to be deployed in flood-affected regions of northern states and Union Territories as part of their District Residency Programme. This initiative comes amid the ongoing natural disasters due to relentless rains.

The programme offers a unique opportunity for medical trainees to grasp the healthcare challenges firsthand, providing critical services in disaster situations while gaining significant practical experience in public health management and community service.

In line with efforts to bolster relief measures, the Ministry of Home Affairs has urged the strengthening of healthcare services. Many post-graduate doctors have shown willingness to volunteer, recognizing the dual benefits of learning and service. The deployment, as outlined in a commission circular, enhances the postgraduate training experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

