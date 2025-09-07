VBAC: Triumph of Natural Birth After Cesarean

In an era where cesarean sections are increasingly common, the successful execution of Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC) has emerged as a beacon of hope. This method enables women to give birth naturally following a previous C-section.

The journeys of individuals like Stuti Jain from Ambala and Akanksha Lal from Delhi's Vasant Kunj showcase inspiring VBAC successes. Jain, who underwent a C-section for her first child, later experienced a natural birth. Meanwhile, Lal, a marketing director, highlights the supportive care that allowed her husband to be present during labor, making the birth experience shared and less daunting.

Medical experts, like Dr. Preeti Arora from Sitaram Bhartia, articulate the crucial factors affecting VBAC success, emphasizing healthy habits and patient determination. With more medical facilities endorsing VBAC, women are increasingly aware that a normal delivery after a C-section is indeed achievable.

