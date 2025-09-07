Left Menu

VBAC: Triumph of Natural Birth After Cesarean

Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC) offers a hopeful alternative for women wishing to deliver normally after a C-section. Encouraging stories like those of Stuti Jain and Akanksha Lal highlight VBAC's success, supported by medical professionals advocating for patient motivation, healthy practices, and a supportive environment during labor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 14:15 IST
VBAC: Triumph of Natural Birth After Cesarean
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an era where cesarean sections are increasingly common, the successful execution of Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC) has emerged as a beacon of hope. This method enables women to give birth naturally following a previous C-section.

The journeys of individuals like Stuti Jain from Ambala and Akanksha Lal from Delhi's Vasant Kunj showcase inspiring VBAC successes. Jain, who underwent a C-section for her first child, later experienced a natural birth. Meanwhile, Lal, a marketing director, highlights the supportive care that allowed her husband to be present during labor, making the birth experience shared and less daunting.

Medical experts, like Dr. Preeti Arora from Sitaram Bhartia, articulate the crucial factors affecting VBAC success, emphasizing healthy habits and patient determination. With more medical facilities endorsing VBAC, women are increasingly aware that a normal delivery after a C-section is indeed achievable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine Drone Strikes Disrupt Russian Oil Supplies

Ukraine Drone Strikes Disrupt Russian Oil Supplies

 Global
2
Hyundai and Tata Cut Prices as GST Rates Drop

Hyundai and Tata Cut Prices as GST Rates Drop

 India
3
India Warns Against Weaponizing Trade Measures at SCO Meeting

India Warns Against Weaponizing Trade Measures at SCO Meeting

 India
4
Russian LNG Tanker Sets Sail Amid Sanctions

Russian LNG Tanker Sets Sail Amid Sanctions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025