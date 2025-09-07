Left Menu

Negligence Scandal: Hospital Sealed After Medical Malpractice Horror

A-One Hospital has been sealed and legal action initiated against its staff following allegations of medical negligence. Tahir Khan accuses the hospital of performing a fatal C-section on his wife and leaving a gauze swab in her abdomen, leading to severe complications.

Updated: 07-09-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 20:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  India

In response to a serious allegation of medical malpractice, District Magistrate Avinash Singh has mandated the closure of A-One Hospital and initiated legal proceedings against its medical staff and owner, officials reported on Sunday.

The alarming complaints, brought forth by a local resident, Tahir Khan, allege gross negligence on June 3, 2025, when doctors at the hospital conducted a Caesarean section resulting in the tragic death of Khan's newborn and further deterioration of his wife's health.

The distressing situation was exacerbated by reports of a surgical gauze being left inside Khan's wife's abdomen, culminating in a severe infection. The negligence resulted in an urgent medical intervention at another facility to remove the infected tissues. Following these events, health authorities sealed the hospital while investigations proceed.

