Negligence Scandal: Hospital Sealed After Medical Malpractice Horror

In response to a serious allegation of medical malpractice, District Magistrate Avinash Singh has mandated the closure of A-One Hospital and initiated legal proceedings against its medical staff and owner, officials reported on Sunday.

The alarming complaints, brought forth by a local resident, Tahir Khan, allege gross negligence on June 3, 2025, when doctors at the hospital conducted a Caesarean section resulting in the tragic death of Khan's newborn and further deterioration of his wife's health.

The distressing situation was exacerbated by reports of a surgical gauze being left inside Khan's wife's abdomen, culminating in a severe infection. The negligence resulted in an urgent medical intervention at another facility to remove the infected tissues. Following these events, health authorities sealed the hospital while investigations proceed.