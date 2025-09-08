Left Menu

Rats, Tribes, and Tragedy: Outcry at MYH Hospital

The death of two newborns at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital has sparked outrage after allegations that rats gnawed on one of the infants. The tribal group, Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS), demands accountability and justice, threatening protests. Hospital authorities cite congenital health issues, denying negligence claims. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 08-09-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 12:03 IST
The recent deaths of two newborn girls at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital have sparked a storm of controversy following allegations of a rat attack. The tribal organization, Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS), claims that rats gnawed off four fingers of one infant, accusing the hospital administration of misleading the public.

In response, JAYS has demanded the suspension of the hospital's superintendent and other senior officials, along with the registration of a culpable homicide case. Failure to meet these demands by Monday evening will result in widespread agitation, warned JAYS national president Lokesh Mujalda.

The hospital, under intense scrutiny, maintains the deaths were due to congenital health issues, not rat attacks. As protests continue, both the National Human Rights Commission and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights have issued notices demanding thorough investigation and accountability.

