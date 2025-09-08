Kerala's Battle Against Amoebic Meningoencephalitis Intensifies

Another tragic death occurred in Kerala as a 54-year-old woman succumbed to amoebic meningoencephalitis on Monday, raising the state's death toll to five since August.

The woman, from Vandoor, had been receiving care at the Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode. Last weekend, a 45-year-old man from Wayanad also died from the infection, bringing this year's tally to 42 reported cases across the state.

Health authorities attribute the condition to swimming or bathing in contaminated waters and have recently issued new treatment protocols to manage the disease's spread effectively. Several patients continue to receive treatment for this rare but often fatal condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)