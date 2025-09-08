Left Menu

Kerala's Battle Against Amoebic Meningoencephalitis Intensifies

Kerala faces a rising toll with five deaths from amoebic meningoencephalitis, a critical brain infection related to contaminated waters. Amidst increasing cases, the health department has released new treatment guidelines to tackle the spread. Health officials highlight the primary risk from engaging in water activities in contaminated areas.

Another tragic death occurred in Kerala as a 54-year-old woman succumbed to amoebic meningoencephalitis on Monday, raising the state's death toll to five since August.

The woman, from Vandoor, had been receiving care at the Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode. Last weekend, a 45-year-old man from Wayanad also died from the infection, bringing this year's tally to 42 reported cases across the state.

Health authorities attribute the condition to swimming or bathing in contaminated waters and have recently issued new treatment protocols to manage the disease's spread effectively. Several patients continue to receive treatment for this rare but often fatal condition.

