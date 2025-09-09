CT Scans Before Pregnancy: A Hidden Risk?

Women who have undergone computed tomography (CT) imaging before pregnancy could face a marginally increased risk of pregnancy loss and birth defects in future pregnancies, according to a significant Canadian study.

The study, led by Dr. Camille Simard from Jewish General Hospital in Montreal and published in Annals of Internal Medicine, examined over 5 million pregnancies in Ontario and found a correlation between the number of CT scans before conception and increased pregnancy loss rates.

While findings should not deter necessary CT imaging, they emphasize cautious use, particularly in young women, with recommendations highlighting adherence to established best practices in the utilization of radiological procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)