CT Scans Before Pregnancy: A Hidden Risk?
A Canadian study suggests women who have undergone CT imaging may face a slightly higher risk of pregnancy loss and birth defects in later pregnancies. The risk increases with the number of scans before conception, although the study does not prove causation. Physicians are urged to follow best practices.
Women who have undergone computed tomography (CT) imaging before pregnancy could face a marginally increased risk of pregnancy loss and birth defects in future pregnancies, according to a significant Canadian study.
The study, led by Dr. Camille Simard from Jewish General Hospital in Montreal and published in Annals of Internal Medicine, examined over 5 million pregnancies in Ontario and found a correlation between the number of CT scans before conception and increased pregnancy loss rates.
While findings should not deter necessary CT imaging, they emphasize cautious use, particularly in young women, with recommendations highlighting adherence to established best practices in the utilization of radiological procedures.
(With inputs from agencies.)