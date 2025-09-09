Breakthrough in Malaria Prevention: India's Indigenous Vaccine AdFalciVax Licensed to Leading Firms

In a significant stride towards malaria eradication, the ICMR has granted licenses to five major companies for the production of AdFalciVax, India's pioneering indigenous multi-stage malaria vaccine. Unveiled at the India MedTech Expo 2025, this vaccine aims to curb the devastating impact of Plasmodium falciparum.

AdFalciVax is designed by the Regional Medical Research Centre in Bhubaneswar and targets the malaria-causing parasite before it enters the bloodstream, effectively preventing the transmission stage. This move is part of ICMR's effort to integrate innovation with public health, providing an affordable and scalable solution.

The collaboration involves ICMR and other influential research bodies for the vaccine's pre-clinical validation. With its commercialisation, AdFalciVax promises a pivotal breakthrough in public health, providing long-lasting effects at room temperature for over nine months.