Left Menu

U.S. Job Growth Underestimated: New Data Shows Economic Stagnation

Recent data indicates that the U.S. economy created 911,000 fewer jobs than previously estimated between last March and this. This downward revision highlights a weakening labor market hindered by trade policies, immigration crackdowns, and technological shifts towards automation. Concerns persist over data reliability and economic policy effectiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 23:22 IST
U.S. Job Growth Underestimated: New Data Shows Economic Stagnation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a stark revelation, the U.S. economy reportedly generated 911,000 fewer jobs than initially forecasted in the year leading to March, based on government data released on Tuesday. This significant revision suggests job growth was faltering even before the imposition of aggressive tariffs under President Trump's administration.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has adjusted nonfarm payrolls, reflecting an average increase of 71,000 jobs monthly, much lower than previous estimates. The labor market faces additional strains due to stringent immigration policies and a shift towards automation.

Despite these troubling figures, financial markets showed little reaction. Economists remain concerned about the reliability of employment data amid political tensions, with some critics attributing data inconsistencies to outdated federal agency methodologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Polarizing Politics: Trump's Approval Ratings Amid Economic Concerns

Polarizing Politics: Trump's Approval Ratings Amid Economic Concerns

 Global
2
Historic U.S. House Delegation Heads to China

Historic U.S. House Delegation Heads to China

 United States
3
Repercussions of Georgia's Major Immigration Raid on South Korean Workforce

Repercussions of Georgia's Major Immigration Raid on South Korean Workforce

 Global
4
Apple Launches iPhone 17 Air and More: A Holiday Season Game-Changer

Apple Launches iPhone 17 Air and More: A Holiday Season Game-Changer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025