In a stark revelation, the U.S. economy reportedly generated 911,000 fewer jobs than initially forecasted in the year leading to March, based on government data released on Tuesday. This significant revision suggests job growth was faltering even before the imposition of aggressive tariffs under President Trump's administration.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has adjusted nonfarm payrolls, reflecting an average increase of 71,000 jobs monthly, much lower than previous estimates. The labor market faces additional strains due to stringent immigration policies and a shift towards automation.

Despite these troubling figures, financial markets showed little reaction. Economists remain concerned about the reliability of employment data amid political tensions, with some critics attributing data inconsistencies to outdated federal agency methodologies.

